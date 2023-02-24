Robinson on his biggest achievement, overperforming & pulling together

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership game with St Johnstone this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:

  • Robinson says securing a top-six finish this season, amid the club's challenging financial situation and staff cuts, would arguably be the biggest achievement of his managerial career so far.

  • Reflecting on his eventful first year in charge in Paisley, he gave “huge credit” to his squad who have “continued to perform and out-perform probably what is expected of them”.

  • Robinson says when he first took the job, everyone at the club “seemed to be going in different directions” but they are now all pulling together: “It is amazing what you can achieve when everyone believes in the same thing”.

  • He expects a tough task on Saturday away to a “very good” St Johnstone side with an "excellent manager", adding: "They are well organised and have a talented squad."

