McPake & Yogi contenders as Motherwell receive 100 applications

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

James McPake and John Hughes are among the names under consideration by Motherwell for their managerial vacancy after the club received around 100 applications.

McPake has Dunfermline seven points clear at the top of League 1, while Hughes steered Ross County to Premiership survival in 2020-21, although his last management job ended in relegation with the Pars last summer.

Motherwell have installed former Ross County manger Stuart Kettlewell as interim boss until a permanent successor to Steven Hammell is found.

The Steelmen, who host St Mirren on Wednesday and Hearts on Sunday, sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership with only goal difference separating them from bottom club Dundee United.