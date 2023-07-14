Freddie Potts has signed a new three-year contract with West Ham, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2026.

Potts has been with the Hammers since the age of six, rising up through the academy and signing his first professional contract in 2021 - making his senior debut the same year.

The 19-year-old was in the matchday squad for the Hammer's Europa Conference League triumph in June and made two substitute appearances earlier in the competition.

Potts is now hoping to push his way into the Premier League squad for the upcoming campaign and, speaking to the club website, external, said: "It's a really good feeling to sign a new three-year contract. It's another positive step forward for me in my career.

"I've been working towards this for a while and feel my performances for the [under] 21s last season and being in and around the first team have helped me get to this point. I'm just really excited to see how it all pans out for me over the coming years.

"I feel I will get opportunities. The talent in the squad is there for all to see, but being around this group will only benefit me. I think this year is an important one for me in my career."