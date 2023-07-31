Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I get the sense of focused determination. I don’t see complacency.

I see a group who believe they can improve on last season, but realise it will not be easy.

Pre-season can sometimes be a bit false as there are periods of high intensity and tough training, with some relaxation. The pressure is off a little bit.

No professional athlete likes to lose at any point, but this is a time for positives to be built on and mistakes to be rectified.

The mood will be shaped by results, but Mikel Arteta has a group of young, hungry players who want to listen to him.

That is a good start.