Manager Derek McInnes says Kilmarnock will "work towards being better on the road" this season after an away win at Albion Rovers booked their place in the next round of the Viaplay Cup.

The Rugby Park side's home form was impressive last term - something McInnes aims "to maintain" - but results away from Ayrshire saw them embroiled in a relegation fight until the final day of the campaign.

However, the Kilmarnock boss hopes that the experienced players he has recruited will help him build on last season.

"I do feel that we’ve made some good signings and got good experience in the right areas," McInnes told BBC Sportsound after his side's 2-1 win at Cliftonhill.

"We’re still short at centre-forward. We’re still trying to bring in maybe one more, plus a centre-forward, at the minute.

"Once we have more potency and threat at the top end of the pitch, I think we can be quite happy with the work that we’ve done."