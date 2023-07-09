Johnson praise for Megwa and other Hibs youths

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson picked out some emerging talent for special praise after Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar league runners-up Europa in Marbella.

Johnson told his club website he thought 19-year-old London-born defender Kanayo Megwa "was excellent", while he said midfield trio Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister and Rudi Molotnikov "were all good in the second half".

The manager rated it "a good performance all round" in what he described as a "competitive" and "feisty" match in "blazing" heat on a dry pitch against "a very motivated side".

Johnson thought Hibs "played some fantastic football in the first half", with goals from summer striker signing Adam Le Fondre and midfielder Josh Campbell giving his side a two-goal lead within the opening half hour.

A late lunging challenge from Europa defender Alvaro Benitez on Hibs striker Elie Youan sparked some heated exchanges in the second half, but Johnson thought "we stayed in control and managed our emotions well".

"We got a lot out of that today," he added. "We're going to experience situations and scenarios like this in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers and we need to learn to adapt and deal with it."