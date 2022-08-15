Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one of the hottest properties in Central American and Southern American football.

"Everyone was looking at him. Newcastle and Brighton were in a head-to-head in 2021. Why weren’t Manchester United looking at him then? Where is this global superpower football club?

"They are only aware of him when Brighton signed him and he has had a fantastic start to the season for Brighton. He is a fantastic talent, and everybody knew that.

"Fred and McTominay aren’t good enough in that position and he would probably replace one of them, but I don’t see Brighton letting him go in this window.

"I don’t doubt he will go on and play for one of the top six clubs, but Manchester United are once again playing catch up."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds