Tyrone Mings has backed John McGinn to succeed after Steven Gerrard handed the Aston Villa captaincy to the Scotland midfielder.

Mings had held the role since the departure of Jack Grealish last summer but Gerrard has opted to give the armband to McGinn, saying it would allow Mings to "focus more on his own game".

In a statement on social media, Mings said he "had no issues with the manager's decision" and that "it would be an honour" to serve under McGinn.

The England centre-back struggled with form last season and was not named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League fixtures in June.