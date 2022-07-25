Dele Alli says the 4-2 friendly win over Blackpool was "a step in the right direction" but wants further improvement from Everton.

The midfielder scored twice after being recalled to the starting line-up, following two disappointing results against Arsenal and Minnesota United in the United States.

"Overall, it was a good team performance and, at times like this, that’s what we’re looking for," Alli told the club's official website, external.

"It’s not about individual moments. It’s about how we’re improving, how we’re building as a team.

"It was a step in the right direction - but we need to keep going now."