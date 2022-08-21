Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Howe said

Speaking to BBC Sport, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "We started poorly and we weren't quite playing how we wanted to. Maybe the goal took the pressure off and then before half time we were excellent and we committed everything we had to the game and it's a valuable point for us.

"You need the mentality first, the bravery and the willingness to take a risk. The alternative is to sit back and you think you are safe in numbers but you're not. The players executed it brilliantly and some of our counter-attacking was a real threat.

"I'm very pleased to see Almiron score. He was excellent and his pre-season was good. A fitting reward for him.

"You need performances but you need the result at the end of the day so I'm pleased for the players we got something today."