Key midfielder N'Golo Kante will be sidelined for several weeks, which is "sad" because he is usually "super-fit".

Armando Broja will also miss the trip to Elland Road and Mateo Kovacic remains out. Christian Pulisic "still has a problem" but trained on Friday.

Despite speculation linking Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and others with possible loan moves, Tuchel says he "won't encourage any players to go out at the moment", with only 18 players training in their past two sessions.

"When you're only playing once a week it's not a problem, but if you look at the schedule coming, with Southampton (on Tuesday, 30 August), then two Champions League matches, we will need a lot of quality players to be competitive."

On possible arrivals, Tuchel added: "We have what we have, we know what we're looking for and only from there can we think about letting players go."

Asked about Mike Dean's apology for a VAR error against Tottenham last week, Tuchel said: "If the mistake is that big and obvious, what's the point in not admitting it? I struggle to be fully impressed by the statement. It was so clear and obvious; I struggle to understand why he couldn't make the right decision."

Tuchel admits he has laughed at some of the memes of his clash with Antonio Conte last week. "No harm was done from my side. It would have ended quickly if there were not 20 people around us who made it look much worse. But if you have a reaction like that, you have to live with the reaction towards it and I had to laugh at myself."