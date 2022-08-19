Premiership game of weekend: Hibs v Rangers

Never mind the Edinburgh festival. For daring theatre, overblown drama, and a fair chance of some slapstick, Easter Road is the place to be this weekend.

The stage is set for Rangers to begin a gargantuan few days in Saturday's early kick-off against Hibs.

The away leg of the Champions League play-off with PSV - a tie delicately poised at 2-2 - is hovering on the horizon on Wednesday - but Giovanni van Bronckhorst must first attempt to focus minds on more mundane domestic duties.

Having won three out of three in the Premiership, maintaining that flawless start would be the ideal send-off for Rangers' do-or-die Dutch mission where the a £30m-plus pot of cash awaits the victors.

It was curious to see Alfredo Morelos remain on the bench for the entirety of Tuesday's Ibrox draw with PSV, so will the Colombia striker - yet to start since a four-month injury lay-off - be pitched in to hone his sharpness?

He is fond of a goal against Hibs - having netted nine in 17 meetings - and the Leith side have proved hospitable hosts, failing to win any of Rangers' last 20 top flight visits stretching back to 2006.

Rangers' winning streak against Hibs in the Premiership stands at six games, but amid that run lies a chink of hope for the Edinburgh side.

Last season, with Van Bronckhorst watching from the Hampden stands before officially succeeding Steven Gerrard, Hibs obliterated Rangers with a first-half Martin Boyle hat-trick in a 3-1 League Cup semi-final triumph.

Those were Boyle's last goals for the club before his January departure for Saudi Arabia, but the rapid Australia winger is now back in green and white and showed he still revels in the big occasion by snatching a last-gasp derby equaliser against Hearts on his 'second debut'.

Late drama has been a common theme for Hibs under Lee Johnson, with his side scoring a 90th-minute winner at St Johnstone on opening day, and conceding four minutes from time last weekend to lose at Livingston. More edge of-the-seat stuff awaits the Easter Road audience.