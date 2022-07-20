We asked you what you think of Oleksandr Zinchenko signing for Arsenal and whether the midfielder will suit the Gunners' style of play.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: He's a quality player and strong human. He has the skills and mentality to make us a better and stronger team. He can also challenge Kieran Tierney and Xhaka. He's just what we need!

Paul: Zinchenko will definitely be an asset to us. He has a winning mentality, he has captained his national team and leads by example! A left-footed player that can cover Kieran Tierney. He is also comfortable in the middle of the park which will need covering! I hope this signing will lead to another quality midfield signing!

Tom: Skill, flair and effort without character are almost meaningless. Now in Zinchenko, Gabriel and Saliba we have really good people as well as good footballers. Things are looking up for Arsenal.

Micky: We have done some very intelligent transfer business so far. Years gone by, Arsenal were synonymous with getting their business done at the last minute, and usually paying a fortune for a player that we didn't really 'want' but was the best we could do. Under Arteta, we seem so much more organised when it comes to transfers. Long may it continue.

Geoff: I've been impressed with what I've seen of him. I didn't realise he'd been at City so long. I personally think he will be a great signing for Arsenal. It seems he was down the list at City as I'd never heard of him until recently. There's probably more chance of games at Arsenal. Good luck to the lad!