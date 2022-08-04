Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Are Newcastle a bigger club than Nottingham Forest? What is considered a "big club"? Stadium? Fans? Signing players? It seems that a European Cup win from the 80s or a string of league titles up to 1926 are no longer part of the discussion. We're in the Premier League era, the here and now, so there is no question in my mind.

It's the cathedral on the hill, sold out with 52,000 fans roaring every week. It's the sold-out away grounds following the lads up and down the country (occasionally in Europe too). And it's the outstanding 'Wor Flags', who are easily the best fan-funded flag display team in the UK. We continually set the standard.

Champions League, Uefa Cups, regularly fighting for the top five - we have been there and done it. One further thing that cannot be forgotten is the ability to consistently attract top talent, even in the dark ages of Mike Ashley - Patrick Kluivert, Laurent Robert, Yohan Cabaye, Hatem Ben Arfa and Bruno Guimaraes to name just a few. That shows how this club is considered, not just in England but across Europe too.

Because of those points, it is without question that Newcastle are the bigger club.

Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

After a 23-year absence from top-flight football, and despite being a club with the pedigree and history of Nottingham Forest, we have to be realistic and accept that we are no longer viewed as being a big club.

However, that all depends how you measure "big".

The consistent demand for tickets and showing us play live on television, combined with the statement from Wembley that they had never experienced numbers of enquiries like it for the play-off final, shows that we are still massive, despite what some may think.

In the words of the great man: "I hope nobody is stupid enough to write us off."

Who will score more - Gabriel Jesus or Wilfried Zaha? Check out the rest of this weekend’s debates here