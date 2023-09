Brentford captain Christian Norgaard speaking to Sky Sports: "We've been quite happy with our performances this season. This is by far our worst.

"It's hard to explain. We struggled to get to grips with the basics. Communication, organisation, those sort of things. We should be able to fix this quite easily.

"It's about taking responsibility. It's a team thing. You have to demand more from yourself. We failed to do the basics today."