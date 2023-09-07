The decision by Ryan Gravenberch to turn down representing his country at under-21 level shows an early commitment to Liverpool.

That is the view of presenter Giulia Bould on The Red Kop podcast, from BBC Radio Merseyside.

Gravenberch - signed by the Reds on deadline day - has been criticised by Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman, external for choosing to miss his international commitment.

Bould told The Red Kop: "He seems very committed. He is not playing for the under-21s and has taken himself out of the mix as he wants to be at Liverpool, focused on what he is doing. I think that says a lot about his mentality there, that he wants to learn and be immersed in it."

Co-presenter Paul Salt feels the 21-year-old is a signing for the future, with one eye on the present.

"He is not going to be a number six all the time or a defensive midfielder," said Salt. "I think he will be more of an eight. He has that versatility and youth on his side.

"We have Europa League games, there is ample opportunity. Hopefully he can have that bedding in period while getting games."

