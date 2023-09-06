Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Ange Postecoglu’s decision to play Son Heung-min through the middle against Burnley reaped dividends on two fronts.

The hat-trick he scored as part of another thrilling Tottenham attacking display will further enhance the view that Harry Kane’s departure isn’t as disastrous as first thought.

With James Maddison prompting and mischief-making as a creative force and Son now asked to provide the major goal-threat, the over-reliance on Kane, which actually bent the team out of shape, has evaporated with barely a murmur of complaint.

Son’s appointment as captain meanwhile means he has to play a leadership role that he hadn’t assumed previously. The job of holding this team together, particularly in trying circumstances, will be more difficult from the left wing. He can look and feel marooned out there. Through the middle, he is part of the spine of the team and can communicate as well as convert more goalscoring opportunities.

Son won’t be a captain in the Ledley King or Gary Mabbutt tradition of leading by their mere presence on the pitch. He can and must lead by example. He therefore needs to be at the heart of things.