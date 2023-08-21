BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty said Everton went down "without a shred of heart or fight" against Aston Villa.

Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Villa Park meant the Toffees ended the weekend bottom of the Premier League for the first time since 2010.

McNulty said: "Aston Villa up and running against compliant, abysmal Everton.

"Big concern for Dyche is for his side to go down without a shred of heart or fight in only the second game of the season.

"Nothing learned and nothing changed at the top of the club despite successive relegation near misses."