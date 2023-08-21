Everton went down 'without a shred of heart or fight'

Jordan Pickford and James TarkowskiGetty Images

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty said Everton went down "without a shred of heart or fight" against Aston Villa.

Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Villa Park meant the Toffees ended the weekend bottom of the Premier League for the first time since 2010.

McNulty said: "Aston Villa up and running against compliant, abysmal Everton.

"Big concern for Dyche is for his side to go down without a shred of heart or fight in only the second game of the season.

"Nothing learned and nothing changed at the top of the club despite successive relegation near misses."

Related Topics