'Now we must become a winning team, starting on Sunday'

Stefan Gartenmann has urged Aberdeen to build on a performance that sparked "panic" among Eintracht Frankfurt's players by claiming their first Scottish Premiership win of the season on Sunday.

Substitute Ester Sokler missed an excellent chance to snatch a Conference League point for the Dons in their 2-1 defeat in Germany on Thursday against the 2021 Europa League winners.

The Dons return to domestic action to host Ross County and Gartenmann told the Aberdeen website: "We are disappointed in the dressing room. I think we should have had a point. We deserved that, but it wasn't to be.

"What we did out there shows that we have the quality to play in this stage and hopefully we can use that to go through to the next stage of the competition.

"You could see that Frankfurt were stressed at the end, they were in panic for the last 15 or 20 minutes.

"That says a lot about this team, and we can really build on this performance because there were a lot of good things in it.

"Now we must become a winning team and I hope that starts on Sunday."