Former Luton Town midfielder Henri Lansbury has announced his retirement from professional football.

In a post on social media, Lansbury has referred to his career as an "amazing experience".

"I didn’t think this day would come where I would be saying that I am retiring from professional football," he wrote.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who I have had the pleasure of working with in the football world, from managers, coaches, to teammates and to opponents – it’s been one hell of a ride!

"I’m so grateful for the amazing experience – from the clubs that I have represented, being part of four promotions, to representing England at youth level and for the support I received whilst overcoming testicular cancer. The highs and lows, I’ve loved every minute of it.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to my wife, children, family and friends for being with me throughout."