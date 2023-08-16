Jack Harrison is keen to "show Everton fans what I've got" and wants to help the club be successful.

The winger arrived on loan from Leeds on Monday, but is currently unavailable with a minor hip injury.

After making the move, Harrison told evertontv: "It’s a massive club. I remember coming to Goodison Park and it was always so difficult because of the fans and the great atmosphere that the people bring for Everton so I’m excited to be on the other side of that and a part of it, and to hopefully bring something they can cheer about as well.

"I like to work hard, it’s part of who I am. I think that fits in well with the characteristics of an Evertonian.

"I also like to think I have talent in the attacking end as well so showing what I can do on the pitch, combining with teammates, creating chances, and hopefully scoring and assisting to help the team. I’ll be doing everything I can to help Everton be successful and to show Everton fans what I’ve got.

"Naturally I try to play in the best way I can and creating chances is a big part of my game. I saw how involved the wingers were [against Fulham on Saturday] and that’s something that definitely attracted me. Playing in that style where the wingers are very involved and integral to the team succeeding is something I want to be a part of.

"I’m hoping to be back in a few weeks. At this point I just can’t wait to get back out on the pitch and play in front of the Everton fans."