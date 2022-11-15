Aberdeen have urged fans to plan their journey to Hampden Park for the League Cup semi-final "well in advance" after failing to get scheduled rail maintenance moved.

Jim Goodwin's side take on Rangers at the national stadium on Sunday, 15 January, but work on the Aberdeen to Dundee route may impact supporters' travel plans.

The Pittodrie club flagged up potential travel difficulties in a statement on their official website: "Working alongside our colleagues at the SPFL, the club immediately reached out to ScotRail to try to find a satisfactory outcome which would minimise disruption for Dons fans.

"The request was declined, citing that these are essential maintenance works.

"Replacement buses are scheduled to run between Aberdeen and Dundee on the day, but we would therefore encourage all supporters travelling to Hampden to plan their route well in advance to help ensure the Red Army is there is big numbers to back the team."

Aberdeen supporters will have access of up to 20,000 tickets and the sales process, with phases and on-sale dates, will be announced on Tuesday.