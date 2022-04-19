Man City v Brighton: What does the form show?

Manchester City have never lost a home league game against Brighton (W9 D2) – they have faced no side more at home in their league history without ever losing than their 11 against the Seagulls.

After a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, Brighton have now won each of their last two. The Seagulls haven’t won three consecutive league games since October 2018 under Chris Hughton.

Phil Foden has been involved in five goals in his three Premier League starts against Brighton, scoring four and assisting one. The 21-year-old has scored more Premier League goals against the Seagulls than he has any other side in the competition.