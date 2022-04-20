Match of the Day: Top 10 - best English footballers

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast - and this week they rank the 10 best English footballers.

The list features four former Red Devils and England players; captain David Beckham, midfielder Paul Scholes and strikers Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

David Beckham

Micah Richards (8th): “I think the players in front of him were just better footballers. You sometimes have to watch with your eyes and forget the stats.”

Alan Shearer (5th): “80 assists, 62 goals, 6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cup’s, one Champions League, it’s just extraordinary. A brilliant crosser of the ball. In terms of ability wise, he made himself a better player. He had to work at what he did and for that he got the rewards."

Paul Scholes

Micah Richards (4th): “He loved a dirty tackle didn’t he, that was often late.”

Alan Shearer (2nd): “When you look at goals, assists, touch, technique, tackling, arriving in the box, he was just magnificent.”

Michael Owen

Micah Richards (6th): “I played with him at England, he was really good. He wasn’t really great at holding the ball up but he had intelligent runs from behind and he just kept on going. Even when he lost his pace, he still had the intelligence and finish.”

Alan Shearer (8th): “I got to see him as a young kid coming through and training with us, he had massive ability. He was quick and always the first off the mark."

Wayne Rooney

Micah Richards (3rd): “I just think with Rooney, he could have been even better. When you trained with him at England, he was by far one of the best players I’ve seen and he was so young. I thought he would have been on the levels of Messi and Ronaldo, that’s where I thought he would get too. Technically he was so good.”

Alan Shearer (1st): "He wanted the ball every minute of the game and if he wasn’t on the ball then he’d try and go and find the ball. That then took him out of positions, which stopped him from scoring even more goals I think. Technically he was superb and his attitude was magnificent. He was just an all-round great player."

