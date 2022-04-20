Burnley v Wolves: Who makes your Wolves team?

Bruno Lage's Wolves travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, needing a win to put pressure on the sides chasing European football next season.

But who will make it into Lage's starting XI after two weeks off?

Would you bring Raul Jimenez straight back into the team after that shot-shy performance at Newcastle? And would you like to see Pedro Neto in from the start?

Whatever you think, it's time to pick your Wolves team to face Burnley