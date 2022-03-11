West Ham v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

West Ham have won each of their past three league games against Aston Villa, their longest winning run against them since a run of six between 1964 and 1967.

Aston Villa are winless in their past six Premier League away games against West Ham (D3 L3), failing to score on four occasions in that run, since a 2-1 victory in April 2011.

The Hammers are one of just two sides – along with Liverpool – to have scored in 100% of their Premier League home games this season. Overall, the Hammers have scored in their past 15 Premier League home games, last having a longer such run in the top flight between October 1985 and January 1987 (27 games).