BBC Sport

West Ham v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Published

  • West Ham have won each of their past three league games against Aston Villa, their longest winning run against them since a run of six between 1964 and 1967.

  • Aston Villa are winless in their past six Premier League away games against West Ham (D3 L3), failing to score on four occasions in that run, since a 2-1 victory in April 2011.

  • The Hammers are one of just two sides – along with Liverpool – to have scored in 100% of their Premier League home games this season. Overall, the Hammers have scored in their past 15 Premier League home games, last having a longer such run in the top flight between October 1985 and January 1987 (27 games).

  • On his only previous appearance at the London Stadium in the Premier League, Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho scored twice and assisted another in a 4-0 victory for Liverpool in May 2017.