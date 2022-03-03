Hasenhuttl says he made nine changes for the FA Cup game with West Ham to give some players a rest but also to take a look at the options at his disposal. He said the end result was “perfect” with progression to the quarter-finals and refreshment for some of his players.

He was “a bit angry” about how his starting eleven for the FA Cup tie was reported: “It was a bit disrespectful. All the players have been playing in the Premier League and if you see our squad, you’ll see how close the players are and why I was not afraid to go with them.”

On the aims for the rest of the season: “We have always looked upwards and tried to think about what we can achieve,” he said. “But the most important thing is the way we are developing our game and that is what we are spending our time on.”

He likes the public image that is being created at Southampton: “There are so many good young talented players out there. Players know this is a very good squad to get their first Premier League experiences – this is a good image to have.”