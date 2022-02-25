Tougher tests to come for Foxes

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

After his side's Europa League exit at the hands of Napoli in December, boss Brendan Rodgers said he did not "even know" what the Europa Conference League was.

Now he does.

Uefa's newly-formed third club competition represents Leicester's only chance of claiming silverware this season after suffering a shock exit in the FA Cup, being knocked out of the Carabao Cup and lying in the bottom half of the Premier League.

They will be glad to have faced Randers as their two victories in the last eight games in all competitions have been against the Danish outfit. The success also ended a run of four straight defeats away from home.

Though they were in a commanding position heading into the second leg, Rodgers still selected a strong side with mostly first-team regulars and the contest was ended courtesy of Barnes' coolly taken goal.

It was a morale-boosting showing for James Maddison and a decent performance was capped off by two well-taken goals in the second period.

Randers, who lie sixth in the Danish top flight, had numerous chances and, although Kasper Schmeichel made a stunning reflex save to deny Stephen Odey, the goalkeeper's blunder six minutes from time gave the home fans something to cheer on the night.