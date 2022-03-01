Jonathan Burchill, author of A Pub On Each Corner

When we were promoted to the Premier League, Bees fans were braced for the new world of VAR and fully expected frustrations over goal decisions.

Perhaps less expected were belated red cards, with Josh Dasilva becoming our first such recipient against Newcastle - Mike Dean having reached his decision after reviewing the footage from the VAR centre, which is based less than 10 miles away from Brentford Community Stadium.

The team had reached league game 27 without a sending off, but it has been more than 40 years since the club had gone through a whole season without a player taking the early bath. That was back in 1980-81, when Brentford finished mid-table in the third tier with a side that contained Terry Hurlock and new player-coach from Chelsea, Ron Harris.

By one of those strange twists of fate, the latest sending off came exactly 100 years since the club’s first-ever in the Football League. Back then, in February 1922, referee Harry Curtis gave Alf Capper his marching orders, in an away game at Newport County.

What would not have been expected was that the referee, Harry Curtis, went on to manage Brentford some four years later and remained there for over 20 years. He was the only other manager to take the Bees to the top tier before Thomas Frank achieved it in last year’s play-offs.

Who knows, maybe a future career beckons for Mr Dean?