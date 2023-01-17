Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Earlier in the season, I implored Brendan Rodgers to get out of my club.

Foolishly, I then thought he was changing things around during a good run before the World Cup. Since getting back, its been no Field of Dreams but more Nightmare on Elm Street.

Managers have a sell-by date. Look how many have won things, only to get sacked a few seasons later. Rodgers has not only reached his date but he has gone mouldy.

So today I ask our esteemed chairman Top - PLEASE SACK BRENDAN NOW. Whatever the cost, it cannot be as expensive as relegation.

Answers must be given and not via carefully managed press conferences.

Things weren't this bad under Nigel Pearson, Claudio Ranieri or even Claude Puel when they were sacked, so what are they scared of?

Top, don’t let your legacy at the club be tarnished.

Talk to the fans and explain things – it’s all we ask.