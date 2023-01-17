Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes believes the Scottish Premiership battle for European places "will go right down to the wire".

The fifth placed Dons travel to play third place Hearts on Wednesday night, with six points separating the sides going in to the Tynecastle encounter.

"Every game for Aberdeen is a big game regardless of where you are playing and who you are playing," Hayes said. "We will go down there, we will focus on ourselves like we normally do, regardless of the opposition and try and implement our own gameplan and look forward to a positive result hopefully.

"There is still a long way to go in the season. It is not a must-win game for either team. There are still plenty of teams in the reckoning for European football there is a long way to go.

"I am not going to give you a headline answer here, but it is the truth, there are a number of teams in the mix for European football just like there was last year and I am sure it will go right down to the wire again."