C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

With deadline day well under way, I believe the last chance to make a change of managers at Leicester has gone. If a new manager was being considered, surely a change would have been made before the closing of the transfer window.

After a disappointing summer, this was probably the most important window in Leicester’s recent history and one which could decide the division we will be following our team in for the next few years.

Tete, our first Brazilian signing, has finally arrived but Foxes fans will know that there are two ways of signing a player: the normal way and the Leicester way.

Not for us just sourcing a player. We have to go for the one whose team is affected by a war, who is already on loan at another club, who have to agree to release him before we can sign him, and then we can only have him on loan until the end of the season as a result of Uefa restrictions.

Two signings made so far (with Harry Souttar set to follow), departures yet to happen. As I said back in August, buckle in because this season is a rollercoaster ride.