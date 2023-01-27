Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February.

City boss Pep Guardiola always selects strong teams in the domestic cups, but we don't know how big Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will go, given his side's position at the top of the table.

The FA Cup clearly won't be Arteta's priority, but his side have got so much momentum at the moment while City are still not at their fluid best.

I am sure it will be all smiles between the pair of them beforehand, because Arteta was one of Guardiola's assistants at City, but this is going to be a fiercely fought contest - which I think City will edge.

Krept's prediction: 1-2

After seeing how good Arsenal were against us [Manchester United], I think they will beat City too.

