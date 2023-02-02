Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Rating: 9/10

A totally bonkers but successful January window for Bournemouth, with six new recruits coming to the club.

Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore add much-needed pace and flair to the attack. Illya Zabarnyi is an exciting centre-back, while Matias Vina provides competition at left-back and Darren Randolph adds goalkeeping cover.

Quality additions were needed given we’re in the relegation zone and this gives the club the tools to try to cement their place in the Premier League.

Fringe players Ben Pearson, Jamal Lowe, Emiliano Marcondes, James Hill and Siriki Dembele have all been given loan moves to get game time.

Overall, a very encouraging and exciting window.

