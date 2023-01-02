De Zerbi on Mac Allister's return, January transfers and Everton
Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's game against Everton on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
On Alexis Mac Allister's return, he said: "It was fantastic to see him again, the celebration was amazing."
He said mentally, the World Cup winner is ready to play, "physically, I'm not sure but we will see tomorrow morning".
Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both unavailable.
De Zerbi hailed the club's young players who have stepped up and said: "Evan Ferguson is an important player for us now. Without Welbeck, Evan is a very important solution."
On potential signings, he said: "We can't speak about the transfer market, but the club know my ideas."
On bouncing back against Everton, he said: "We have to start the game strongly. I was satisfied with the performance and attitude against Arsenal and I'm positive for tomorrow."