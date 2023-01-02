LINE-UPS from Ibrox

Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry drop out, with Glen Kamara taking the former's place in midfield, and Fashion Sakala coming in for the latter in attack.

There's a welcome sight for Rangers fans too, with strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak back on the bench after lengthy injury spells.

Ange Postecoglou has made a bold call by handing a debut to new signing Alistair Johnston, who featured for Canada at he World Cup.

He starts at right-back instead of Josip Juranovic. James Forrest is also preferred to Jota on the right wing.

