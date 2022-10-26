Brentford have lost just one of their six home Premier League games so far this season, with no side keeping more clean sheets on home soil than the Bees heading into this weekend’s matches (three).

Wolves remain winless in their past 10 away league games (D2 L8), losing their past three. They last went longer without an away Premier League victory between April and December 2010 (11), while the last time they lost more games consecutively on the road in the top flight was between September and December 2011 (six).

Ivan Toney has scored six goals in his past seven league games, accounting for 75% of Brentford’s total in these matches. Overall, Toney has scored 30% of the Bees’ Premier League goals, the highest percentage of any player for a team in the competition.