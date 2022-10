It had been a slow start to the season for Danny Armstrong, but his performance tonight showed that he could be the talisman for Kilmarnock this season.

Players who excelled last year have been quieter this time round, and McInnes must look elsewhere for moments of magic.

Thankfully for the Kilmarnock manager, Armstrong provided some wing wizardry this evening. In fact, he'd have been annoyed to have a hat-trick.