Celtic v Hibs: Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

As Celtic march relentlessly towards a second successive Premiership title and an incredible 11th in 12 seasons, they are on course to smash yet another record.

They need to score 27 in their final 10 games to beat their best-ever goal tally in a league season, which currently stands at 116 in season 1916-17.

Such has been their devastating efficiency in front of goal, few would back against them surpassing that. And although Ange Postecoglou doesn’t seem to be interested in such achievements, they can take another step towards it when they face Hibs this weekend, having put 10 past them in the two meetings thus far.

Clearly Lee Johnson pis aiming to offer stiffer opposition, with a 6-1 defeat on their last visit to Celtic Park a memory he and his players will be keen to erase.

They have looked a better team lately, at least until Rangers ran riot at Easter Road a couple of weeks ago.

Overhauling their city rivals Hearts to clinch third place is not beyond Hibs but it is difficult to see how they, or anyone, can take something off the champions on their own patch.