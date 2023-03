If Dundee United are to escape from their current predicament and stay in the Scottish Premiership next season, they will need Steven Fletcher to show his quality up front.

The former Scotland international scored a beauty last time out, but has underperformed his expected goals so far this season, indicating a below-average level of finishing.

The 35-year-old has scored six league goals from an xG of 7.88 in 2022-23.