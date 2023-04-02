Ross County v Celtic: Team news

The hosts make two changes from their last outing, a 2-1 loss at Livingston, with a first start for 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith, who takes over from Keith Watson.

David Cancola replaces Josh Sims as County beef up their midfield.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou makes one change from the side that beat Hibernian last time out, with on-loan Yokohama F Marinos midfielder Tomoki Iwata coming into Celtic's starting line-up in place of fellow Japan cap Reo Hatate, who had been an injury doubt.

Aaron Mooy was in a similar position and does not even make the bench. The Australia midfielder misses out along with right-back Anthony Ralston and winger Liel Abada, who both picked up injuries on international duty.