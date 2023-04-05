Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In clarifying Steve Cooper’s position, Forest owner couldn’t make it any clearer: "Results and performances must improve immediately."

Marinakis didn’t have to be so blunt. It is clear Forest need a form reversal.

If Forest lose their Midlands derby at in-form Aston Villa on Saturday, they will be in the bottom three as the two sides immediately below them – Leicester and Bournemouth – meet at the King Power.

Then, given Marinakis’ words, the pressure will be back on Cooper again and all eyes will be on the owner to see how he reacts.

Evidently, Cooper retains the back of the vast majority of Forest fans.

But it is equally clear Marinakis’ patience is wearing thin. He has helped his manager by quietening the noise building up around him following the defeat at Leeds.

Now Cooper and his team simply have to deliver.