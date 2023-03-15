Having been unbeaten in six league games against Leeds between 2017 and 2021 (W5 D1), Wolves have lost their past two against the Whites.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has won both of his previous meetings with Leeds' Javier Gracia in all competitions. These games came in the 2020-21 campaign, with Lopetegui's Sevilla beating Gracia's Valencia 1-0 in La Liga and 3-0 in the Copa Del Rey.