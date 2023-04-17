Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic swept Kilmarnock aside at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Here's what you had to say:

Tam: The first half was outstanding, total AngeBall, totally unbeatable. I have no idea what happened in the second half. Yes, Kilmarnock came out with a flea in their lug and came at us, but we were making mistakes all over the place. Did the manager make substitutions too early? I believe so. And the team lost its cohesion. Still a comfortable win.

Brian: Now that the league is won it’s time to give young players like Vata and Summers a lot more game. This idea about winning every game until the end of the season is good but these young players are Celtic’s future stars.