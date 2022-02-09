Man City v Brentford: Team news

Manchester City remain without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Wednesday's visit of Brentford.

They missed the FA Cup victory over Fulham and have not recovered in time.

Brentford's new signing Christian Eriksen trained with the squad for the first time on Monday but his return to competitive action could still be a number of weeks away.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are back in contention after missing the FA Cup defeat by Everton due to Covid-19.

David Raya and Josh Dasilva made their comebacks from injury in that tie.

Who should Pep Guardiola pick to start against Brentford?

Who makes your Bees starting XI to face league leaders City?