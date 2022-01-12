BBC Sport

Klopp on Salah, injuries and Arsenal

Published

Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Here is what he had to say:

  • On Mo Salah’s future, he said: "Mo wants to stay and we want Mo to stay." He added that these things take time and he thinks it’s all in a good place. The German was very positive about it and said the fans are "not nervous" about the situation.

  • On injuries, Klopp said Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson trained on Tuesday, although Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi didn’t.

  • Klopp said Harvey Elliott looks "really promising" and is not too far away from team training after his long-term ankle injury. Andrew Robertson is fine after picking up a knock against Shrewsbury.

  • As long as he is fit, Klopp said teenager Kaide Gordon is always in his mind. He added that the game against Shrewsbury helped the 17-year-old forward a lot as he felt "proper adult football".

  • On Arsenal, Klopp praised the "exceptional job" Mikel Arteta is doing.

  • He said the Gunners having a lot of young players in their attack, plus Alexandre Lacazette, is really exciting to watch. He added that they have a good set-up and a clear idea, and have improved a lot since they played them at Anfield in the Premier League in November.