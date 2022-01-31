Transfer news: Aubameyang to play for 'practically nothing' at Barca

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to play for "practically nothing" to spend the rest of the season on loan at Barcelona, but needs the Spanish club to offload Ousmane Dembele first. (Sport), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have had a second bid turned down by Arsenal for forward Eddie Nketiah, despite the 22-year-old only having six months left on his contract. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer deadline day news? Read Monday's full gossip column