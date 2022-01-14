Norwich v Everton: What does the form show?

Norwich City have taken just five points from their last 45 available in Premier League home games (won one, drawn two, lost 12), with the Canaries bagging just five goals in those 15 games.

After taking four points from their first two away league games this season, Everton have picked up just two more from their subsequent seven on the road (drawn two, lost five). The Toffees have conceded the first goal in all seven of these matches.

Everton are looking to complete only their second Premier League double over Norwich, previously doing so in 2004-05.

Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against promoted sides; only twice in the competition have they had longer losing runs against such sides.