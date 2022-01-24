Your thoughts on Tottenham's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Tottenham so far - who should Antonio Conte buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Roshan: I think Spurs should sign James Ward-Prowse and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Ray: I think they need a right-back, a centre-back and an attacking midfielder.

Farley: We should attempt to buy Traore from Wolves, Ward-Prowse from Southampton, Vlahovic from Milan, Lingard from Manchester United and a centre-back. This will help us in the second half of the season to strengthen our claim for a Champions League spot. We can guide part of these purchases with sales of unwanted players.

Jim: Top 11 are good enough for top six. However, manager capable of steering the ship with rest of squad filling in. A big investment is needed to buy top players for centre-back, creative midfielder plus a very good utility player. Plus they need to identify a goalie to replace Hugo in a couple of seasons. That’s the minimum requirement. Invest in players.

