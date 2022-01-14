Antonio Conte welcomes Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday but it was predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo's regime that began to unravel after these sides last met.

The Gunners opened the season with three successive defeats but this victory made it three wins in a row and saw them leapfrog their north London rivals.

Emile Smith Rowe got the party started when he swept home Bukayo Saka's cross after just 12 minutes.

The midfielder then turned provider to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second shortly afterwards.

Saka himself got in on the act when he left Spurs captain Harry Kane trailing in his wake to slot home a third.

The visitors did improve in the second half and grabbed a consolation through Son Heung-min but the rapid decline suffered by Spurs after the game cut Nuno's reign short.

With Conte in charge and Spurs on the up again, this ought to be a far different challenge for Mikel Arteta's Champions League-chasing Gunners.